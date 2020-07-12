Tom Bresina

BRESINA, Tom
85, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 with his family at his side. Tom is survived by DiAnn, his wife of 63 years, his children, Stephen, Suzanne, and Elizabeth. And his five cherished grandsons. Tom was a well-known banker in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. He retired in 1993. Tom and DiAnn treasure their family and loving circle of neighbors and friends. The Bresina family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
