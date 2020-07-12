Tom Bresina

Tom Bresina

  • Updated

BRESINA, Tom

85, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 with his family at his side. Tom is survived by DiAnn, his wife of 63 years, his children, Stephen, Suzanne, and Elizabeth. And his five cherished grandsons. Tom was a well-known banker in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. He retired in 1993. Tom and DiAnn treasure their family and loving circle of neighbors and friends. The Bresina family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News