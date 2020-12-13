Tom Cormier

CORMIER, Tom
Passed away November 27, 2020, a beloved brother, father and grandfather. He was a man of faith, but more importantly, a man of faith in action. During his career as a Detective for the Tucson Police Department, he described himself as a Peace Officer, his mind always filled with ways to de-escalate situations and to resolve conflict without harm. He loved the calm, quiet meditation of fishing, the simple beauty of camping, and the fun of the catch in hunting. Most of all, Tom will be remembered for his compassion and humor. His thunderous laugh is forever etched in the memories of those lucky enough to have known him. His love for his wife, Trish, burned brighter than all. Their relationship and love for each other and their children is an inspiration to all. There's a classic camping rule that Tom lived by, leave it better than you found it. No matter where he went, he left the place better than he found it. Tom will be missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
