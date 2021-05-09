 Skip to main content
Tom Damron

In memory of

DAMRON, Tom

11/12/1936 - 5/11/2020

We love you and miss you so much. Tom retired from Best Paving and was passionate about cars and motorcycle racing and loved his Arizona Wildcats. Survived by wife of 63 years Ann; daughters, Sue (Bill ) and Lynn (Bob) and Debbe (Jim). Grandson, Kyle and joined grandson, Kory in heaven to look after the loved ones left behind. As his daughters would say

"Best Dad Ever"

