born August 21, 1954, died unexpectedly December 12, 2021 at the age of 67. Tom was an excellent Chiropractor, and practiced in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and all his patients will surely miss his care. Tom was an example of kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted Lutheran. He followed the Golden Rule, and he only put himself first when necessary. He was always there for others, even if only to listen, and offer a kind word. Those that know him will mourn his loss, as the angels will rejoice for him! Tom is survived by countless relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Calvary Church, 3618 East Pima St., Tucson, AZ.