Tomas Almazan

Born October 31, 1939. Died October 21, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Tomas E. and Teresa F.; brothers, Rene and Ramiro. Survived by wife of 60 years, Socorro Marin Almazan "Cokie"; children, Tomas III (Gloria), Elisa, Brenda, Abel (Charlotte); grandchildren, Antonio, Isabella, Cristian, Abel; brothers, Jorge (Irma), Alfredo (Evelyn), Rene S. (Debbie); sisters-in-law, Dina and Olga; special cousin, Elva. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

