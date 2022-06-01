Tommasina Eby

Tommasina (Tammy) Alfonsi Eby ended her cancer journey on May 14, 2022, in the arms of her beloved husband, Charles. Born January 15, 1944 in Settecerri, Italy, to Guilio and Clementina (Caprietti) Alfonsi, who proceeded her death. Tammy moved to Clairton, Pa in December 19, 1957 and graduated from Clairton High School in 1963. Tammy worked at West Penn Hospital in the Radiology Department until she married Charles in 1964. She returned to Rome, Italy in order for Charles to attend college there. In 1965, she and Charles returned to the States to live in Tucson, Arizona. In 1966, she graduated from Chenault Beauty College as a cosmetologist. She worked over 50 years as cosmetologist before retiring. Tammy is survived by her husband Charles, her son Eric, two sisters Rayne and Linda, and two brothers Lee and Virgil. Special thanks to father, Tom and the staff at Most Holy Trinity Church who were very supportive through her struggle with cancer. Tammy loved Most Holy Trinity Church and was happy to be part of the church which she remained within for 26 years of her life. On June 3, 2022, there will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 1300 N. Greasewood Rd. At 12:30 p.m. there is a grave site burial located at Holy Hope Cemetery. At 1:00 p.m. a celebration of life for Tammy will occur in the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel.