74, of Tucson, passed February 19, 2021 after a courageous five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Tony was born in 1946 in Tucson, Arizona to Rodolfo (Rudy) Rios and Rosario (Chayo) Rios (Esquivel). Tony attended Tucson High School, class of 1964. He continued his education at the University of Arizona. Tony was an avid UofA football and basketball fan, and a season ticket holder for many years. Tony is survived by his wife, Lois Rios of Tucson, AZ; children, Lawrence "Rod" Rios of Tucson, Angie Rios of Tucson, Audrey Colby and her husband, Scott of Granite Bay, CA, Michael Ballestero and his wife, Diana of Owasso, OK; brother, Rudy Rios and his wife, Lorraine; nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, uncle, Tony and aunt, Helen Esquivel and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by this father, Rudy; his mother, Rosario and his brother, Billy. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.