Tony Smith, 52, passed away in the early hours of Friday, October 21, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center. Tony was born November 3, 1970, in Kingsville, Texas. The second son of Louella and Wendy Smith. Tony spent most of his childhood in Yuma and El Cajon playing sports and developing a burning passion for music, in 1994 he met Tara Sill, the love of his life and together they raised four beautiful children: Ryan Sill, Daniel Smith, Alyssa Smith, and Jeremy Smith. Tony became involved in the behavioral health field and selflessly dedicated his life to help others change and better themselves just the same way he had. Through decades of work, he touched many communities in Yuma, Tucson, and Phoenix by providing behavioral health services and programs all throughout Arizona. He shared his heart to not only his family but the entire world, his kindness and empathy for others knew no bounds. Tony is survived by his wife Tara Smith, their children, Ryan Sill, Daniel Smith, Alyssa Smith, Jeremy Smith, his granddaughter Audrie Sill, his only brother Curtis Dale Smith, and countless other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tony is preceded in death by his parents Louella Pearl Cranford Smith and Falis Wendell Smith.