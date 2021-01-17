Tony Tselentis

TSELENTIS, Tony
95, of Tucson, AZ. Died on January 7, 2021. Tony was bornMarch 7, 1925 in Mesa, AZ. He graduated from the UofA and served in the U.S. Navy in WW II. He was a long-time journalist and was editor of the Tucson Citizen for part of his 29 years, he also worked at the Arizona Daily Star for over 20 years. He also served on the vestry for St. Michael's and all Angels. Preceded in death by his wife, Katherine of 65 years. He is survived by four children, Kathy Harms (Steve), Robert, Elizabeth and Mark; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private graveside service is planned. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.