TORREY, William White "DUB"
Age 70, lived 69 years in Tucson, AZ passed away on August 22, 2018. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Torrey. His father died when he was a toddler. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Torrey and two daughters, Kami and Kalea and grandson, Aiden. His only sibling Daniel Torrey and two nieces, Katrina and Dagney and children. Many people who he has endeared call him grandpa, stepdad, family and true friend. He is greatly loved and anyone who has ever met his acquaintance remembers him. He was a locomotive engineer and belongs to a great brotherhood of railroaders. He is loved by many people in his church family as well. The Church service will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018 at The Vision Church, 7511 N. Benet Dr., Tucson, AZ 85743.