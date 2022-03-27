Totten Warfield

Warfield, Jr., Totten (TK)

3/1/1949 - 3/16/2022

Dr. Totten (TK) Warfield, Jr., amazing son, husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, friend, and veterinarian passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is finally free from the devastating disease of Lewy Body Dementia and free to join his heavenly family.

To say he was a force of nature is an understatement as he influenced the lives of more people than will ever be known. His passion and dedication for veterinary medicine and helping all creatures great and small was known throughout the community.

Philanthropy, always wanting to give back, was another hallmark of TK's life, having served on many community boards.

His sense of adventure and passion for life left a lot of heads shaking, but also secretly wishing they could be like him.