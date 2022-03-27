Warfield, Jr., Totten (TK)
3/1/1949 - 3/16/2022
Dr. Totten (TK) Warfield, Jr., amazing son, husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, friend, and veterinarian passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is finally free from the devastating disease of Lewy Body Dementia and free to join his heavenly family.
To say he was a force of nature is an understatement as he influenced the lives of more people than will ever be known. His passion and dedication for veterinary medicine and helping all creatures great and small was known throughout the community.
Philanthropy, always wanting to give back, was another hallmark of TK's life, having served on many community boards.
His sense of adventure and passion for life left a lot of heads shaking, but also secretly wishing they could be like him.
Family was everything to TK. He attended as many sporting and scouting events, plays, and birthdays as possible. He is predeceased by his mother, Leila Warfield. He is survived by his father, Totten Warfield, Sr., his wife of 51 years, Donna, his children, Stacey, Tara (Derek), and Tyler (Jennifer), and eight grandchildren, as well as his brother Tom (Karen), his sister Susan (Neal), and his sister Pam (Jeff) and numerous nieces and nephews.
TK certainly left this world a better place than he found it.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in TK's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org
Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home- Dodge Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at Reid Park Zoo on April 22, 2022 at 5:00pm.