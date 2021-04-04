A service will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of Traci Lynn Butler, who passed away April 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Traci Lynn Butler Scholarship for graduating seniors who have been in foster care or adoption. Checks can be made payable to SEEF (Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation) and mailed to Sahuarita Unified School District, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd., Sahuarita, AZ, 85629. Include Traci Lynn Butler Scholarship on the check. Donations can also be made at sahuaritaeef.org by designating Traci Lynn Butler Scholarship in the notes section. Please note masks will be required at the service. The service may also be viewed through this link: gvbcaz.com/traci-butler.