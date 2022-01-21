Tracy Beach

Gypsy was born in Carmel, CA to Toni Dawn Sodersten and Kenneth Mills Beach. She was raised in Bisbee, Arizona by her artist and free-spirited mother. Later changing her legal name to Tracy, she married after high school, had two daughters, Rhegan Riane and Averi Amanda, and later adopted her third, Maria Amanda.

Tracy married after high school, had two daughters, Rhegan Riane and Averi Amanda, and later adopted her third, Maria Amanda. Tracy received her master's in counseling from NAU, and had a prominent career as a civilian in the Air Force. Tracy believed it is "never too late" to do good for others and live an adventurous, joyful, compassionate life. Following her own breast cancer diagnosis, she advocated for others to get regular checkups, participated in breast cancer research trials, and upon her death donated her body to the University of Arizona Willed Body research program. After a three-year fight against cancer, Tracy died peacefully at home in Tucson, surrounded by her family and where she lived happily with her third husband, David Carlos, and her three rescued chiweenies. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to your local animal shelter in her honor.