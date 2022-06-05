Walsh, Travis

August 12, 1930 to May 31, 2022

Travis Gower Walsh Jr.

On the morning of May 31, 2022, Travis Walsh passed away peacefully on his 68th wedding anniversary at Casa de la Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona. Travis was a loving father, grandfather and husband. His passions were architecture, hiking, traveling and being with the people he loved. He loved being around friends and family, his laugh infectious to those around him. Among his favorite recent memories were his morning pool gang at Saddlebrook and happy hour at Brookdale.

Born August 12, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, Travis got degrees in architecture and engineering at Oklahoma A&M University in 1954. He married his college sweetheart Mitzi Belknap on May 31, 1954 in Stillwater, OK. His wife preceded him in death (April 19, 1983.) They were both active members of the Episcopal Church and loved singing in the choir.

After serving in the Army Corp of Engineers, Travis moved from Washington State to work with his father's architectural practice in Cleveland, OH. Evidence of Travis' designs can be seen in Washington, Northeast Ohio and Tucson. After retiring in his 70's, Travis moved to Tucson and used his expertise as a volunteer on several designs for Saddlebrook and St. Phillips in the Hills (Episcopal Church).

Music was an integral part of Travis' life. He loved to go to concerts, especially at Blossom Music Center, an outdoor amphitheater near Cleveland. Classical music was often heard emanating from his home and was what he listened to in his final days.

He is survived by his children Travis Kent (Bridget), Sue (Ed Ottone) and Beverly (Chris Painter), and his grandchildren Justin (Theresa), Emily, Ellie, Kina, and Kara, his nephew Bill, and nieces Kathy and Peggy.

Additional memories and photos can be found at https://www.weremember.com/travis-walsh/6u6t/memories and we would be pleased if you would add more.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Travis Gower Walsh Jr. to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Phillips in the Hills, Tucson, Arizona. Send a note to t.kentwalsh@gmail.com if you would like to be notified when the memorial will be taking place.

