TREU, Darrell

was born August 14, 1949 and earned his wings on January 4, 2019 after battling lung cancer. After high school, he enlisted in the Armed Forces and served the country that he loved. During this time Darrell married his high school sweetheart and then began his career as a plumber. He was an entrepreneur who started Madera Mechanical without a college degree that led to gainful employment for many in Tucson, AZ and Las Vegas, NV. After 30 years of hard work, he was able to sell the company and retire. Darrell then began to travel with his beautiful bride and enjoy time with his family. Darrell had a love of hiking, watching sunrises and sunsets, setting and accomplishing goals, and had a firm understanding of what was important, his family. He also kept a core group of friends close to him, including a handful that have known each other for the past 50 years. He will be deeply missed and remembered as a kind, respected, and humble man who could light up a room with his warm smile. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Hazel Treu. He is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Laurie; his two daughters, Amanda (Blake) and Jen (Grant); his four grandchildren, Julia, Avery, Brendan and Kiley; his brother, Gary and sister, Cathie; his father's wife, Mary; cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Viewing is 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, on Northern Ave. A Memorial and Celebration of Darrell's Life will begin with Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to either the Lung Cancer Alliance or the V Foundation in honor of Darrell Treu. A very special thank you to Arizona Oncology and Casa de La Luz Hospice for taking such good care of him.