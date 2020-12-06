Treva Timour

TIMOUR, Treva "Sandy"
91, died October 15, 2020 in Tucson. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Sune and children, Karin, Meg Beer (Victor), Gale Reed (George), and Marty (Amy Hendricks), and grandchildren, Katherine Reed Midla (Martin), Meredith Reed, George Reed III, Forest Timour, Sierra Hendricks and Ashton Timour. Mrs. Timour was active in SAGE, OLLI, JCC Current Events discussion and was a parishioner of St. Philip's in the Hills. In 1953 she biked across Europe. Other trips included all 50 states, Europe, Panama, Australia, New Zealand. Condolence notes may be posted at adairfuneralhomes.com. A memorial is planned for 2021, for details email trevatimourmemorial@gmail.com. Donations requested for St. Philip's of the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson AZ 85718.
