Trevor Scott

SCOTT, Trevor Alan

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Trevor Alan Scott, 23 years young, passed away June 9, 2021 in Florence, AZ after a long battle with depression.

Trevor was born January 1998. Cherished and beloved son of Geoffrey and Jennifer Scott, loving brother of Brian Scott, adored by his grandmothers Evelyn Gerzetic and Barbara Scott, as well as his late grandfathers Donald Gerzetic and Frederick Scott. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Trevor attended Anthem Elementary and graduated from Florence High School, Class of 2016, where he was senior class president and captain of the swim team. He graduated Cum Laude from Northern Arizona University with University Honors in Mechanical Engineering, Class of 2020. Trevor had a senior year internship with Nestle Purina & after graduation accepted a management training position with them.

Trevor had so much goodness, compassion, and love for his family and friends. The world is a lesser place without him. Trevor will truly be missed.

To honor his wishes, Trevor's memorial service will be private for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, we feel Trevor would prefer donations to be made in his honor to the Coconino Humane Association in Flagstaff, AZ. Arrangements by HORIZON FUNERAL CARE.