Trinidad Quiroz

On October 30, 2021 our beloved mother Trini passed away, age 104. She was born in Belen, New Mexico to Aurelia and Anselmo Castillo on September 20, 1917. She graduated from Belen High School and in 1942 moved to Tucson with her brother, Joe and family and worked at La Alianza, a Mexican-American mutual aid organization. In 1948 she married our dear father, Hector Quiroz. They owned and operated Allstate Market, Baker's Cafe (later Hector's Cafe), Pima Cafe and Treasures to Trifles. In addition to raising five children mother was active as a Cub Scout den mother and volunteered with Villa Maria Care Center. Her home was a central meeting place for long-time friends and a sewing club that made baby clothes for St. Elizabeth of Hungary. She was a loyal member of Catholic Daughters and the Legion of Mary. She loved bingo, slot machines, playing cards, crocheting and quilting. She was honest, true, faithful, fun, and lived on her own terms. Mom was much loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was pre-deceased by her husband, her son, David, and her siblings, Peregrina, Bernardo, Magdalena, Joe, and Frank. She is survived by her children, Gloria McLeod (Luther), Robert (Bernadette), Catherine Quiroz (Mark Balak), Charlie (Dahlia Sanchez); nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to her caregivers especially Ofelia and Elisa. Donations to St. Elizabeth Clinic at elrio.org are appreciated. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Ambrose Church. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.