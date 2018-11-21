TUCKER, Charles
81, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2018 from Parkinsons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha DeShazer and Joe Tucker; his siblings, Mattie B. Moore, Mary Gerolds and Luke Miller and his son, Anthony Tucker. He is survived by his sisters, Tassie Mae Garner and Dorisen (Willie) Key; his children, Deborah (Gregory Olszta), Ricky, Tony Archer, Daryl, Randy, Irma, Edith, Staycie Francisco, Tanisha, Brezelda, Terrance, Arnell and Martha; lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Contact FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN for service info. 520-294-2603.