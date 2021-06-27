Tyler Pablo

PABLO, Tyler Windwalker

October 29, 1985 - June 17, 2021

Our beloved Tyler left this life on June 17, 2021. He was the son of Clifford and Chris and brother of Katrina, Grace, Gwen, Chester and Mathew. He is also survived by Cassandra Ezzo, his partner since love-at-first-sight, when they were teenagers. He was the godfather to Jusarius, Jullius and Junnessa Capone. His gentle, charismatic spirit touched many relatives and a wide array of dear friends with his far reaching presence, unique insights, humor and generosity.

He attended San Xavier Mission School and then graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in '03, while working with his father on the rebirth of San Xavier Coop Farm. He made real friendships everywhere he worked and for the past seven years, enjoyed excelling at his cable tech career.

Tyler began dealing with brain tumors at the age of 20. He quietly and bravely battled while embracing the wonderful things in life. He is so loved and will be so missed it is beyond words to describe.

Please plant a native tree or watch a sunrise in Tyler's honor. Arrangements by MARCUS FUNERAL SERVICES.