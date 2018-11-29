TYREE, Ruth Leola
was born in Flint, Michigan on August 7, 1941, and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven upon her passing in Tucson, Arizona on November 23, 2018. Throughout her life, Ruth was known not only as the loving matriarch to an adoring family, but as a hardworking professional, a talented vocalist, seamstress, crafter and cook. Daughter to Christian and Mary Seng, she was one of six siblings: Robert, Daniel, David, James and Rose. Devoted wife to Chuck Tyree, Ruth was mother to Lynn, Don and Karen, as well as three stepchildren, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a large extended family. A private burial service will take place at East Lawn Cemetery, with a Memorial Service following on Friday November 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.