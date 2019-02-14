TYSON, Mary Kay
63, passed away on February 10, 2019. Mary worked as a Program Manager in the Finance Dept. at Pima County. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Jerry and daughter, Heather. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jerry Preston Tyson; her father, Charles Dyer; her siblings, Helen, Rose, John, David, Paul, Mark and Pat; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Oro Valley, AZ. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army.