UHLE, Ronald James 8/10/1934 - 11/10/2018
Ronald Uhle passed away at the Fountains on November 10, 2018 at the age of 84. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 10, 1934 to Jacob and Marie (Fox) Uhle. Ron graduated from Monmouth College in 1956, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and met his wife, Jane Louise Frederick. They were married June 16, 1956 and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. Ron earned a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan and also from Colorado State University. He had a long and distinguished career as an industrial hygienist living in seven different states, eventually, retiring from Eastman Kodak in 1993. Ron and Jane moved to Tucson in 1994. His interests included cars, camping, traveling, his 1931 Model A, cheering on the Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs. He was known by his family, friends and community as kind and considerate with a witty sense of humor. He was very active in the Foothills community, serving on the HOA and chairing the community Hazardous Waste Disposal. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for 24 years, where he served as a deacon and an elder. He held a variety of offices in the Tucson Model A Club, was a Lion's Club member and Boy Scout leader. Ron also loved his family and traveling to visit his children and grandchildren. Proceeding Ron in death were his parents. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane; his children, Ronald Jr. (Linda) of Breckenridge, Colorado; Marie Jones (John) of Marana; Kenneth (Margaret) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Jackie Johnson (Sean) of Fruita, Colorado; Mary Skoglund (John) of Walnut Creek, California; Jennifer Carlson (Blake) of Portland Oregon; one great-grandchild, Juliet Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018, 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd., in Tucson. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.