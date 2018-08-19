UNRUH, Marian Carol
Born December 16, 1937 in Pingree Grove, Illinois to George and Helen (nee Jensen) Unruh. Passed away August 7, 2018. Graduated from Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, Illinois June 1959 with BS in Ed (specializing in music). Sang in chorus, Traveling Choir, Madrigals, Band Alpha Xi Delta; Librarian, school radio announcer. Taught elementary school music in Northern Illinois for several years. Moved to Tucson in November 1970 after being divorced. Joined Faith Lutheran in the mid-1970's. Sang in the choir, joined Lutheran Women's Missionary League, studied for Deaconal ministry in Lutheran Servant School. Became Organist, Choir Director, Handbell Director. Active in U of A Lutheran Campus Ministry. Memorial Service, Saturday, August 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.