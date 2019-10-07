KEELY, Ursula (Burns)
Passed peacefully on September 26, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1925 in Utica, NY,
daughter of Robert Owen Burns and Alice Rose Stack Burns.
She was educated in Clinton schools and graduated
from Lassell College in 1945.
In August 1958, she married Thomas Keely, JR, MD. in Tucson, AZ.
She is survived by children, Brendan (Pamela), Robert (Toni and Caitlin), Catherine (Gary - several
grandchildren and great-grandchildren).
She was a former member of The Junior League, The Mina Co. Med Society and the St. Pine Choir.
Burial is at "Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.