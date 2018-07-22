VACCARO, Dolores Ann (Cappadona)
86, passed away on April 13, 2018. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, George Vaccaro and son, George J. Vaccaro. She is survived by her daughter, Camilla Dodds (Jed Dodds Sr., deceased); sons, Frank (Michelle), Peter (Michel), Gaetano and daughters-in-law, Eileen Vaccaro and Maureen Tritle. Dolores cherished her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St Odilia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES-Dodge Chapel.