SAMARDICH, Val DDS
passed away June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol Samardich; his daughter, Tina Soulvie and her husband, Jerry Soulvie; his daughter, Shelly Abbot and her daughters, Caitlin and Hannah Abbott. Val was born in Bisbee, Arizona, on October 7, 1928 and practiced dentistry in Tucson, serving the community for 36 years. He was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force, a member of the American Dental Society and the Arizona Dental Society, a member of Delta Sigma Delta, and a life member of Tucson Trap and Skeet club. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.