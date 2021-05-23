 Skip to main content
Valdemar Velasco

  Updated

VELASCO, Valdemar Gilbert

Val, 73, died on February 25, 2021. Born in Phoenix, lived in Mesa and later resided in Tucson. He was known for being one hell of a handball player.

He played at the Arizona Athletic Club, Tucson Racquet Club, Cochise Racquet Club and Flagstaff Athletic Club. My dad loved being around people, always smiling and laughing. Known for being a great friend and an excellent listener. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

