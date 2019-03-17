VALENZUELA, Mary Paredes 8/2/1925 - 3/7/2019
Mary winged her soul to heaven on March 7, 2019, she was 93. Preceded in death by husband, Joe Valenzuela; grandsons, Michael Moreno, Ambrose Alday; son-in-law, Dan Altemus. Survived by daughters, Norma Alday (Richard), Gloria Altemus, Irma Martinez (Richard), Aida (Jojo) Valenzuela and nine grandchildren. Born in Naco, Sonora, Mary was a Tucson resident since 1933. She attended Santa Cruz ES, Safford MS and Tucson HS. Mary became a naturalized citizen, June 1960. In addition to being a homemaker, she was involved in many community organizations. Proud member of Tucson Twenty Teens, Club Arco Iris and Benefit Sports Club auxiliary. She enjoyed sharing old family and Tucson stories from the past as she would say "El" "I remember when". They say to make many memories in your young life because later when you look back, you can live a second beautiful life. This how our MARY, MARY lived. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Margaret, Esther, Celia and Amedisys Hospice. They were true "Earth Angels". Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private grave site services the next day. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.