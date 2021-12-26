Valeria Mcneill

passed away December 8, 2021 after 94 fabulous years having been born August 11, 1927 in Budapest, Hungary to loving parents, Maria and Josef Csakfalvy. Valeria lived through German and Russian occupation of her beloved Hungary and was wounded by shrapnel when caught in a crossfire between Russian and rebel Hungarian forces. She escaped to Italy where she worked as a nurse's aide in a refugee camp. She then immigrated to Chile, the only country that would give her immigrant status. She met an American engineer named William Cook. They soon married and moved to Peru. Later they moved to Ohio, and then to Tucson. After a few years they divorced. Valeria then met a Tucson radio talk show personality named John "Square Deal" Mcneill. They married in 1962. "Square" died less than ten years later and Valeria was a widow the rest of her life. Valeria, briefly, tried her hand at real estate before finding her true love as a travel agent "advisor". She spoke many languages: Hungarian, German, French, English, Italian, Russian and Spanish. She traveled to over 100 countries, on many cruises and had a large clientele. She loved opera and was a longtime member of The Metropolitan Opera, Arizona Opera and the Arizona Opera Dames. In her later years she was blessed by the support of family, many friends and doctors. Special devoted care was provided by her niece, Gwendy Gallegos, her family; Gwendy's brother, Jerry Apodaca, his family; Goddaughter, Georgia Tekinder, and by special friend, Wayne Randall. She was a truly unique individual who leaves a large void in the lives of all who knew her. A service and Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 602 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson with service by Rector David. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.