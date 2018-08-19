VAN VALKENBURG, Kit
age 64, died at home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 10, 2018. Kit was born in Pocatello, Idaho and moved to Tucson at age 2. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill and brother, Todd. He is survived by his mother, Naomi; wife, Betsy; daughters, Julia and Hannah; siblings, Rex, April, Cindy and Brett, and many extended family members. Kit worked as a heavy equipment operator in Tucson for over 40 years. He was a loving father, avid golfer and outdoorsman, and true red and blue Arizona Wildcats fan. A Celebration of Kit's Life is being planned for this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soulistic Hospice.