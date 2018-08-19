VAN WINKLE, Wallace T. Jr.
passed from this life on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the age of 95. Born in Manhattan, New York on March 28, 1923, Wally was an Army Air Force, World War ll veteran from 1943 to 1946 and served stateside, on the island of Leyte in the Philippines and in the occupation of Japan in and around Tokyo. Returning to New York City in 1946, Wally worked in retail as well as Chase Manhattan Bank before moving to Binghamton, New York in 1950. While working for Link Aviation Corporation he met his future bride, Lovena "Beanie" Phelan. The couple were married at Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton on March 6, 1954. Their only son, Wallace T. Van Winkle III was born on November 19, 1954. Wally transitioned from Link Aviation to the DoAll Machine Tool Company in 1964, with the southern tier of New York as his sales district. He was named salesman of the year for DoAll on several occasions. Wally and Beanie retired from their busy work lives in 1989 and in 1991 followed their son to Tucson, Arizona. The couple enjoyed many travels around the country and were most fond of Alaska and Hawaii. Beanie preceded Wally in death on January 1, 2000. Wally continued his travels when health allowed. He is survived by his son, Wally III (Jodi); two granddaughters, Jessica (Kevin) Lenseigne and Katrina (Michael) Camp; one grandson, Sammy Van Winkle and one great-granddaughter, Audrey Camp. BRING'S FUNERAL HOME. will be managing the mortuary affairs. Wally and his bride will be placed together at the Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Columbarium wall. Full military honors are planned for a date in early September.