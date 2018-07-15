VANDEN PLAS, Lesley Joyce
92, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 6, 2018. She was born January 31, 1926 in Orbost, Australia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert of 67 years and brother, Tom Farmer. She is survived by her children, Kim and Eloise; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Also, niece, Sue; Nephew, George; and great-niece, Jerusha (All in Australia). A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ. Memorial contributions may be made to AZ Lutheran Academy/WELS Medical Mission.