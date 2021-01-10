Veda Valenzuela

VALENZUELA, Veda A.
5/27/1931 - 12/20/2020
With great sadness we say good-bye to our wonderful, sweet, kind, loving mom, nana, sister, wife and friend. Passed away from complications of dementia. Preceded in death by her brother, Arnold; mother, Matilde and husband, Thomas. Survived by her loving family, Robert (Cynthia), Tomas (Zaida), Stella (Richard), Diane; grandchildren, Roy (Robin) Richard, Tommy, Rebecca, Suzi and Gabi; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Rory. Thank you to Susan from Peppis House and caregiver Cecy for your love and support. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. Mom we will never forget your beautiful smile and the twinkle in your eyes. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.