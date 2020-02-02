Velda Carr

On December 6, 2019, Velda Rae Carr, died peacefully with her beloved husband, Robert, by her side. She was 95 and a Tucson resident. Survived by her husband of 74½ years, Robert B. Carr; daughters, Barbara Thompson of Phoenix; Kathy Dutil (Ron) of Corinna, ME and Judy Carr (Lee Kriegsfeld) of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Hallie Bryant (Chris), Jane Carignan, Blu Benway (Penny), Shane (Stacey), Jacob Kriegsfeld, Max Kriegsfeld and great-grandchildren, Brandie Carignan, Amber and Graham Benway. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Salvation Army. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

