Velda Higuera

HIGUERA, Velda D.
71, passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2020. She was a life-long Tucsonan and a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She had been an active member of the Tucson Symphony Women's Association for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Carmen D. Higuera. Survived by sisters, A. Belinda Williams, Phoenix AZ, and Reena Boyd, Tampa, FL; four cousins, several nieces and nephews. We love you. Rest in peace. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.