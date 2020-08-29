 Skip to main content
Velda Higuera

Velda Higuera

  • Updated

HIGUERA, Velda D.

71, passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2020. She was a life-long Tucsonan and a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. She had been an active member of the Tucson Symphony Women's Association for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Carmen D. Higuera. Survived by sisters, A. Belinda Williams, Phoenix AZ, and Reena Boyd, Tampa, FL; four cousins, several nieces and nephews. We love you. Rest in peace. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

