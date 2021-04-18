 Skip to main content
Velma Farrington

FARRINGTON, Velma Jean

Jeannie Farrington died of COVID-19 on December 18, 2020, and her first grandson, Brandon Barrow Hill died March 16, 2021. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and livestreamed on "Facebook Live" at http://www.eastlawnpalmsmortuary.com link available at 10:20 a.m. (MST). Email hillsheri56@gmail.com for further information and events being held this week honoring Jeannie and Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please get vaccinated and wear a mask.

