Venita Smith

Venita of Tucson passed away peacefully May 27, 2022 at age 94. She was born in 1927, growing up near Brookfield, Missouri, and later Rock Island, Illinois. She worked in the clerical field at radio station WHBF and L.W. Ramsey Advertising Agency until leaving the workforce to start a family. At age 40, Venita returned to work outside the home, retiring from Caterpillar Inc. at age 60. In retirement she enjoyed volunteer work, reading and traveling, eventually moving to sunny Arizona. Venita was the last surviving member of her family, having been preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, John and Gertrude Lower; sister, Virginia Calsyn; brother, John W. Lower; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lower; sister-in-law, Nadine Boll and brother-in-law, Albert Calsyn. Her son Mark Smith, of Tucson also preceded her in death. Venita is survived by son, Michael (Patricia) Smith of Tempe; daughter, Deborah (Patrick) Larson of Tucson; daughter-in-law, Ginny Smith of Tucson; grandchildren, Jason, Gregory, Christopher and Holly and great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Jillian, Liam and Linnea. Nita's family wishes to express their gratitude to Starfish Care Homes and Agape Hospice for their loving care. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Tucson on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa in the days following. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.