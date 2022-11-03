Vera Lucille Lotz, 100, passed away on October 29, 2022, in her home at Sierra del Sol of Tucson. She is survived by her three children: Darrel Lotz (Arlington, MA), Patricia Mulvaney (Shreveport, LA), and Karen Eger (Chandler, AZ); and her four grandchildren: Karen Lotz-McMillen (m. John McMillen, Wellesley, MA), Emily Bearden (m. Sean Bearden, Shreveport, LA), Philip Mulvaney (m. Heather Mulvaney, Ashburn, VA), and Dana Eger (Medford, MA). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Zachary Bearden, John Henry Lotz-McMillen, Jacob Bearden, Ravelle Lotz-McMillen, Megan Mulvaney, and Caitlin Mulvaney as well as her last surviving sister, Norma Altis (m. Hubert Altis, Liberty, MO), many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Born in Fortuna, Missouri, on August 17, 1922, she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, Letha Belle and Quincy Hays, her beloved first daughter, Donna LaRue Lotz, and her loving husband, Edward Philip Lotz. The family wishes to give their thanks to the wonderful staff at Fellowship Square and Sierra del Sol who provided excellent care, the compassionate people at Aria Hospice, and especially her personal caregiver, Sally DeVerney. Lucille spent her life as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a devoted member of her Southern Baptist church. A woman known for her compassion and faith, she spent countless hours in service to God. She was a longtime member of 22nd Street Baptist Church and prior to that Morningside Baptist Church. A service will be held at the 22nd Street Baptist Church on Thursday, November 3, with a viewing at 1:30 and services beginning at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are being made by Adair Funeral Homes. If you would like to honor Lucille, you can make a donation in her name to her church or Providence House at: theprovidencehouse.com/donate