Verlynne Callihan

CALLIHAN, Verlynne "Lyn" Sampsel

passed peacefully on November 17, 2021 at age 87. She was a calm and kind hearted woman with a beautiful smile. Lyn enjoyed the warmth of Oro Valley, where she retired after a long career with United Airlines. She will be deeply missed by her surviving spouse, Roger Callihan of Oro Valley; stepdaughter, Kim Callihan of Marana; brother, Donald Sampsel of Monroe, MI, and the extended family members and friends who's lives she has enriched. Anyone wishing to, is encouraged to donate to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org) in her honor. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

