Verna Bertrand

BERTRAND, Verna "Susie"

Age 90, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at her home, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Susie was born in Bisbee, AZ on July 6, 1930 to William and Verda Bryce. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale Richard Louis Bertrand in 1994.

She is survived by her children, Karen Smith, Mark, Steven and Richard Bertrand; her grandchildren, Randolph Smith, Alissa Smith-Jester, Matthew Bertrand, Sarah Bertrand and her great-grandchildren, Dylan and Devynn.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, 1413 5th St., Douglas, AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

