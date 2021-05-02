 Skip to main content
Veronica Longoria

Veronica Longoria

  • Updated

LONGORIA, Veronica M.

59, of Tucson, passed peacefully at home on April 25, 2021, in the presence of her family. Preceded in death by her brothers, Leo and Christopher Longoria. Survived by her parents, Leo and Anita Longoria and her siblings, Barbara (Mike) Cook, Suzanne Longoria, Richard (Terry) Longoria, Angela (Trace) Bunch and Rosanna (Richard) Kiser. Veronica's loving heart has left a beacon of light for us all. Vigil at St. Odilia Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

