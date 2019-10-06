PHILLIPS, Veronica Lynn
2/8/1964 - 9/27/2019
Veronica Lynn Phillips, or, "Vee" as Family of Choice and friends called her, was a special spirit. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge, CT in 1982. In 1986, Veronica graduated from Denison University with a Bachelor of Arts in an independent study, combining law, psychology and human services. In 2003, she graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master of Arts in Organizational Management.
"Vee" had always been intuitive, and over the years, she was able to hone her intuitive gifts, along with her business acumen to create and become the President and founder of iap Consultants - it's all possible! iap Consultants is an innovative approach to helping small business owners, entrepreneurs and start-ups increase their profits holistically. Soon after, Veronica founded the company, Mind Your Black Biz, LLC (MYBB). MYBB was similar to iap, and also focused on new and "old school" marketing techniques.
Please join us for a farewell Viewing and Service this Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.
Veronica Lynn Phillips is survived by her parents, Jeannette V. and William A Phillips; sister, Marguerite Phillips; godmother, Corrine Falope and her beloved cats, Jiimaa and Waadii. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Phillips and maternal grandparents, J.C. and Katherine Ray; her uncle, James Phillips; great-grandmother, Annie Lou Ramey and cousins, Lorraine and Mavis Jackson.
On Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., there will be a "Celebration of Life" in honor of Veronica at Ken's Hardwood Barbecue at 5250 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85711.
Veronica, we love you. You are/were resilient, a healer, a great dancer and an innovator.