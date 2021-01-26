CREWS, Pastor Vic
went to Heaven at 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, January 20, 2021 in Tucson at the age of 74. He was born in Crescent City, Florida on February 19, 1946 to Victor R. Crews, Sr. and Willie Rebecca Walton Crews. Pastor Crews was the Pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Willcox from 1979 until 2000, when he moved to Tucson and was the founding Pastor of Coronado Baptist Church, and continue to Pastor the church until his passing. On January 26, 1966 in Checotah, Oklahoma he married his wife Cheryl who survives him. Also surviving are his children, Kelly Joe Crews and Channa (Clark) Vaught both of Tucson, Lynne (Lee) Wilson of Redding, California and Marcy (Ryan) Marsh of Berne, Indiana. His loving grandchildren are; Nathan Alba, Dominique Vaught, Caleb Wilson, Joshua Wilson, Patricia Wilson, Lacey Marsh and Adelaide Marsh and great-grandchild, Roman Alba. Pastor Crews is also survived by his brother, Charles Nordquist and his sister, Becky Nordquist. Preceding him in death was his parents and his sisters, Virginia Nordquist and Donna Lynn Nordquist. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Coronado Baptist Church, 2609 N. Park Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85719. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Willcox. Contributions may be made in Pastor's name to Coronado Baptist Church. Services entrusted to WESTLAWN CHAPEL MORTUARY AND CREMATORY of Willcox, Arizona.