Vicente Cruz Granillo, a World War II Navy Veteran and Arizona native passed away peacefully at home on 07/17/2022 at the age of 95 years old. Vicente was born to Antonio R. Granillo and Mercedes Cruz Granillo on January 22, 1927, in Florence, Arizona. Vicente was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Vicente was preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Gamez; his grandsons, Michael Bustamante, Richie Gamez; his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 and a half years, Virginia; sons, Vicente Granillo Jr., Frankie Granillo, Robert Granillo, Anthony Granillo; daughters, Lupe German, Mercy Gamez; two stepchildren, Holly and Don. He had many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Vicente was a humble man of faith, full of love, strength, and encouragement to us all. His secret to a long life was to take "One day at a time.", an encouragement to us all. A memorial service to honor Vicente's life and military service, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 8:00am at Funeraria del Angel South Lawn, 5401 South Park Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85706. A burial with military honors to follow at 10:15 am.