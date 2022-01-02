Vicente Sierra

was born on April 5, 1934 in La Union, NM. The Lord called him home on December 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his son, Jesus "Jetty" Sierra. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Sofia; sons, Tony and Vicente (Enedina); daughter; Terry (Willie) Pallanes; sisters; Josefina Perez of LA, CA, Margaret Gallegos of Canutillo, TX and Nelly Reyes of Corona, CA; brother; Jesus Sierra of El Monte, CA; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Chente became independent at a very young age. He was an extremely hard worker, very generous and loving. He later became a devoted family man. He was a staple in the South Tucson Community where he lived most of his life. He was a very faithful parishioner and Head Usher at Santa Cruz Church for over 40 years. Throughout his life he worked as a Field Worker, Butcher, Trucker and roofer. He also volunteered as a Firefighter, Baseball Coach and was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul for many years. He later started his own successful Trucking and Roofing business which he retired from. He was special to everyone who crossed his path, always willing to lend a helping hand and had a big heart for everyone, even those he didn't know. He will forever be missed! Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.