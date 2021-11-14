Vicente Suarez

94, died peacefully October 30, 2021. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was proceeded in heaven by his better half, wife of 50 years, Esperanza "Hope" and survived by son, Michael Gregory; daughter-in-law, Annette and grandson, Gregory Vincent. Born and raised in Tucson, graduated from Tucson High School Class of '45. He entered the Korean War, became a proud member of United States Marine Corps, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division and participated in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Vicente married, raised a family, and later retired from Tucson Water Dept. Vince will long be remembered for his kindness and humor, he lived a long life as a Tucsonan.