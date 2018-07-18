VICK, Anita Prichard January 12, 1934 - July 9, 2018
was born in Barbourville, KY, and moved with her parents and siblings to Phoenix, AZ her senior year of high school. She and her devoted husband, John (Jack), first met at First Baptist Church in Phoenix and were married there September 26, 1953. Anita and Jack lived in Boston, MA, Kenai, AK and Scottsdale, AZ before settling in Tucson in 1963. Anita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Jack were very active in the churches they attended. Her grace, strength and great faith were admired by many. Anita's positive attitude towards life, her quiet, quick-witted sense of humor and wonderful laugh were memorable. Many friends referred to her as "an angel on earth". Anita and Jack's marriage serves as a testament to all who have been honored to witness it. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and caregivers. She was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Clifford Prichard and her grandson, Kristopher Lester. Anita is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John "Jack" C. Vick; daughters, Kathryn (Edwin) Lester and Karyn (George) Frantziskonis; Kathy and Edwin's daughter, Kylee (Doug) Mosman; Karyn and George's children, Jahna and Elias Frantziskonis and her three great-grandchildren, Madelaine Lester, Andrew and Kaiden Mosman. She is also survived by her sister, Dee (Jim) White; brother, Jim (Lynn) Prichard and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Services to be held on Friday, July 20, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Rainbow Acres, 2120 W. Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.