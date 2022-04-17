Vicki Ohmart was born September 28, 1953 and joined her Lord and Savior February 11, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband David Hopper, brother Steve (Laurie) Gordon, sister Marsha (Larry) Bagwell, cousin Jeanne Ahker, sister- in-law Sandi Chauvin, brother and sister-in-law Keith and Judy Carpenter, life long friends Olivia and Tony Sabori, Letty Valencia, Jan and Johnny Gray, Danny Mcdermid and Bill Armstrong, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She will be so missed by her "girls" Sammi, Sky and Katty. She is preceded in death by her mother Edgarlyn Gordon, sister Camille and brothers-in-law Rocky Chauvin and John Nelson. She retired after 37 years from Hughes Aircraft later known as Raytheon. Vicki had a wicked sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She loved to dance, laugh and travel as often as she could. She was very creative and loved to give her handmade crafts to family and friends. She will be missed for a lifetime by all who knew and loved her. Hotty honey.... Our memories will last forever, though we are now apart, your soul is up in heaven but you'll never leave my heart.... love David Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.