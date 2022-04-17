Victor Montijo, Jr, 88, Born in Brooklyn NY. and Marie L. Montijo, 85, born in the Bronx NY. Vic and Marie were married for 64 and passed away 18 days apart on August 11, and 29, 2021. Formerly of Lynbrook, NY and Tucson, AZ. Victor joined the US Air Force out of high school and was trained as an airplane mechanic. After serving in the South Pacific he returned to NY and met and married Marie L. Hernandez. He spent his career working for several airlines including KLM, Pan American, Aero-Mexico and Iberia Airlines where he was a senior maintenance supervisor. Victor was always willing to give a helping hand, whether it be to fix a car, plumbing, electrical, build a shed, or cook. A very kind, generous and loving soul with a pure heart. Marie was known as the lunch lady with the dark sunglasses who could spot the trouble-makers from across the room. She went on to work for Cablevision and then Liberty Mutual Insurance. Marie loved to knit, make ceramics, and complete crossword and Sudoku puzzles. A loving and devoted mother who made her children and family the center of her life. Vic and Marie were both excellent cooks and taught their children how to make the staple of Puerto Rican cooking: rice and beans. Both were extremely proud of the accomplishments of their 3 children and grandchildren. They are survived by their son, Gregg and daughter-in-law, Deirdre O'Brien-Montijo; son, Mark; daughter, Anne Marie and daughter-in-law, Robbye Kinkade as well as grandsons, Ian Montijo, Conor Montijo and granddaughter in-law Molly Reidy.